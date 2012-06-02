Kool Tools: Outback 2.0

WaterField Designs (sfbags.com) has previewed $159 Outback Solo 2.0 — a refresh of the company’s popular minimalist laptop bag, now with additional storage capacity and a similarly light and compact form.

The new Solo 2.0 is custom-sized for Microsoft’s New Surface Pro, and sizes for most MacBooks will soon follow. The meticulously-crafted waxed canvas and premium leather minimalist laptop case holds a computer or tablet and all accessories needed for a light day at the office or café.

Your phone, power block, and cables can all fit in this compact carry case. You can tuck the Solo under your arm when you, for instance, dash out for a quick cup of coffee. With the strap, you can wear it over your shoulder for longer periods.

The rugged and compact Outback Solo has two layers of protection — high-grade neoprene enveloped in highly water-resistant, waxed canvas. The full-grain, naturally-tanned leather flap closes firmly with an invisible magnet allowing for work-friendly silent access. Two pleated front pockets expand to hold a wallet, keys, adapter, cords, Surface Dial and other small necessities, and include two dedicated pockets within. When not filled to capacity, these front pockets remain flat.

A new pull tab allows users to remove the computer from the case. A removable shoulder strap allows the bag to be worn crossbody or off one shoulder, or without the strap as a case, tossed under an arm or into another bag.