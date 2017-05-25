Kool Tools: AC1200 Plug-In Wi-Fi Range Extender

Amped Wireless (www.ampedwireless.com) is introducing two new plug-in range extender options that deliver an extra bump of coverage without a flurry of extra, unnecessary features. The Amped Wireless AC750 Plug-In Wi-Fi Range Extender and the AC1200 Plug-In Wi-Fi Range Extender can be up and running in minutes in homes that already have most Wi-Fi needs covered by their router, but could use a boost in coverage.

Both range extenders are compatible with any standard 802.11a/b/g/n/ac router. A Signal Strength LED on the front of the range extenders makes it easy to determine which outlet in a home is an ideal spot for installation. Once plugged in, the set-up process is as easy as opening the setup menu on your mobile phone and selecting a network to extend. The AC750 range extender delivers an additional 3,500 square feet of coverage and the AC1200 an additional 5,000 square feet.

The overall speed and performance of the extended network is improved with specially designed BoostBand Technology. Dual band network traffic is streamlined through a single Wi-Fi frequency between the router and range extender delivering up to two times the speed of traditional extended networks. The AC750 Range Extender is capable of delivering 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and 450Mbps on 5GHz. The AC1200 Range Extender has the same speed performance at 2.4GHz and can reach speeds up to 867 Mbps on 5GHz.

There is also one wired port on the AC750 and the AC1200 Range Extenders allowing for a television, gaming console or other wired device to be easily connected to the extended network. he B1200EX Range Extender is now shipping at a price of just $59.99. The B750EX Range Extender will be available in June for $39.99.