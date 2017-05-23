Kool Tools: BusyKid
Kool Tools: BusyKid

Generation after generation parents face many of the same challenges when it comes to raising children. Gregg Murset, a father of six, is no exception. When his search for a simple solution to keep track of his kids chores, reward a weekly allowance and teach them the basic financial principles of earning, saving, sharing and spending money wisely failed he created My Job Chart (MJC). Now, one of the most popular online tools for children to learn about work ethics and money has evolved into BusyKid (http://www.busykid.com).

BusyKid is an online chore chart where children can earn, save, share, spend and invest real money wisely. Available on all mobile devices. It allows kids to receive a real allowance from their parents each Friday (Payday).

Designed as a platform that is easy for parents to implement, BusyKid features pre-loaded chores based on children’s ages and making chore payment approvals is as simple as answering a text message. BusyKid is an online chore/allowance platform that allows children to earn allowance (real money) and use it immediately to buy gift cards, make a donation or invest in real stock. The cost is $12 a year for an entire family.

 

