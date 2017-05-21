Kool Tools: Zipbuds’ 26

Zipbuds’ 26 are newBluetooth, sweat and waterproof sport earbuds, specifically created to solve the common frustrations in sport headphones. They allow users to push harder and go farther, allowing athletes to focus on the long run or extensive sweat session ahead of them, instead of worrying if their earbuds can keep up.

A precision-tuned, Hybrid Driver System isolates high and mid-range frequencies, with a built-in subwoofer to balance the lows. 26’s discreet, low profile aesthetic makes it ideal for the gym, train commute, or any other activity that relies on music and uninterrupted connectivity.



26 comes with two assorted styles of in-ear stabilizers that work in combination with silicone and memory foam ear tips to maximize noise isolation and mold to the natural curve of any ear. They boast a 15-hour active battery life with 400 hours on standby. 26 comes equipped with QuickCharge technology to provide one hour of playtime for every five minutes charged. A magnetic clip-on battery delivers extra juice for any situation.

Sweat-proof, waterproof and durable, 26 is coated with a proprietary hydrophobic solution and contains ultrasonic welding that withstands water intrusion when briefly submerged in up to three feet of water. This keeps the music going during the most extreme workouts, from unexpected rain out on a run or tipping over while paddleboarding to competing in sweat-drenching obstacle course races, or even jumping into the shower straight from the gym. Military-grade Kevlar provides an added level of durability and protection for everyday use.

26 is quipped with Bluetooth 4.1 and a custom-designed Bluetooth antenna, 26 provides uninterrupted, skip-free music experience. Using multi-function capabilities, users can connect to multiple devices at once while a noise-isolating microphone and intuitive 3-button remote enable taking phone calls while controlling media playback.

Zipbuds’ 26 Bluetooth sport wireless earbuds are now available for $199 at www.zipbuds.com.