Kool Tools: QNAP’s Thunderbolt 3 NAS

QNAP’s (www.qnap.com) new TVS-882ST3 is a 2.5-inch, 8-bay Thunderbolt 3 NAS powered by a sixth generation Intel 14nm Core i7/i5 quad-core processor with AES-NI encryption.

It includes dual Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, 10GbE 10GBASE-T dual networking ports, USB 3.1 10Gbps Type-C/Type-A ports, and 4K HDMI output to exclusively provide a Thunderbolt/NAS/iSCSI SAN triple solution. The TVS-882ST3 is a compact NAS that can greatly boost workflow collaboration between Thunderbolt 3-enabled Macs and Windows systems. It’s also ideal for an all-SSD configuration to provide the utmost performance.

Running the 64-bit QTS 4.3 operating system, the TVS-882ST3 supports the Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet (T2E) Converter that allows Thunderbolt-enabled devices to access 10GbE network resources over a Thunderbolt connection to the NAS. This converter introduces a flexible and cost-effective data transfer method for non-Ethernet devices.

More than a high-speed storage solution to boost the workflow for video producers and organizations, the TVS-882ST3 can empower various digital applications with its abundant functions. It’s a secure file center with comprehensive privilege controls for cross-platform file sharing, backup/restoration, and synchronization; QvPC Technology allows the TVS-882ST3 to be used as a PC by connecting a keyboard, mouse and HDMI display; Linux Station allows the direct usage of Ubuntu desktop; Virtualization Station can host multiple Windows, Linux, UNIX, and Android based virtual machines on the NAS; Container Station empowers near-limitless LXC and Docker containerized apps and IoT development; Qfiling and Qsirch optimize data storage operations by providing automatic file organization and rapid file searching.

The TVS-882ST3 supports storage expansion. Users can connect up to six Thunderbolt 2 expansion enclosures (8-bay TX-800P or 5-bay TX-500P) or two USB 3.0 expansion enclosures (8-bay UX-800P or 5-bay UX-500P) to expand storage capacity on demand. The storage capacity can also be expanded by using VJBOD (Virtual JBOD) that leverages the unused storage capacity of other QNAP NAS.