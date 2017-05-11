Apple rolls out watchOS 3.2.2

Apple has revved watchOS to 3.2.2. The upgrade focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple Watch's operating system.

The previous release (watchOS 3.2) added Theater Mode and SiriKit. The former lets Apple Watch owners disable the "rise to wake" function on the watch, but still notify them with haptic feedback of notifications without illuminating the watch display.

SiriKit enables apps to work with Siri, Apple’s “personal digital assistant,” so users can get things done with content and services using just their voice. In addition to extending Siri’s support for messaging, photo search and phone calls to more apps, SiriKit also adds support for new services, including ride booking and personal payments.

watchOS 3.2.2 must be performed through the Apple Watch app on a connected iPhone, and the watch must be on the charger, and have over 50% battery remaining.