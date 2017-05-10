Kool Tools: ALLY Plus

Amped Wireless’ new ALLY Plus Smart Business Wi-Fi System is a a new tool for businesses to secure and improve Wi-Fi for customers and employees. It eliminates connection lag times for multiple users with fast AC2100 speeds and MU-MIMO technology, has blazing fast speeds and long range, coverage up to 15,000 square feet to reach every corner of an office, warehouse, restaurant or storefront.

The ALLY Plus gives small business owners and managers the ability to manage their Wi-Fi security and access from anywhere via a mobile app. This added layer of control lets managers and owners maximize productivity and security by denying access to unknown devices attempting to connect to the network.

Managers can also set time-of-use rules for employees and customers individually. Additionally, the app can be used to create customized user profiles, to manage and limit access to selected content, websites or apps, review an activity log, even pause Internet access. The profiles themselves are flexible too. Users can assign a set of privileges to an individual employee or place an entire department under one profile with the same privileges.

For businesses with customer-facing Wi-Fi, separate usage privileges can also be made for patrons versus employees. Business owners now have full and complete control over their network, in the palm of their hand.

Businesses can also feel at ease knowing that devices on their network are protected by AVG security products, which are a part of Avast, the global leader in digital security. Customers can download the free ALLY app and help safeguard devices from malware by activating AVG’s free, built-in web protection and real-time monitoring of network traffic. ALLY’s security features, parental control options and iOS and Android apps are built on Chime, the AVG smart router platform.

All units are built with next generation 802.11ac, Multi-User MIMO technology. Traditional Wi-Fi systems stream data to just one device at a time, leaving the rest of the devices to wait their turn which results in slower downloads and video buffering. With MU-MIMO and ALLY ultra-fast, AC2100 Wi-Fi means everyone can stream HD content, take VOIP calls and video conference in multiple locations in the business at once.

ALLY features a single SSID with roaming capabilities so users can roam freely within their office, shop or warehouse without network interruptions. Setup requires no prior technical experience and no IT department. The ALLY app gets the network up and running in a matter of minutes with easy to follow, step by step instructions.

The ALLY Plus is priced at $329.99 and is available and shipping to customers now. For purchase information go to ampedwireless.com/products/ally21c.html.