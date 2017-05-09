Kool Tools: SCOTTeVEST hoodie

SCOTTeVEST, which specializes in travel and technology-friendly clothing, has released a new SCOTTeVEST Hoodie Cotton, which combines the best aspects of the hoodie and signature SCOTTeVEST features and pockets.



The sleek and comfortable zip-up design packs 19 pockets to securely hold and organize every last bit of gear. Key features include:

° Two PadPockets to hold iPads or Windows and Android tablet;

° Two smartphone pockets to see and use touchscreen devices;

° Classic SCOTTeVEST features, including an extendable keychain, travel documents pocket, sunglasses chamois and more;

° A flip down “Do Not Disturb” eye mask to let others know you’re not available.

The new Hoodie Cotton also features the patented Personal Area Network (PAN). The hidden conduits throughout the garment are designed for routing charging cables from pocket to pocket, or headphones up to the collar for easy access. The PAN ensures users never deal with tangled wires again and, paired with an external battery, will keep even the most battery-hungry devices at full charge.



The Hoodie Cotton is machine washable and made from an 80% cotton/20% polyester blend. The Hoodie Cotton comes in four colors: black, maroon, ash and cobalt blue. It’s available for purchase now for $95 via SCOTTeVEST.com and Amazon.com.