UAG rolls out new iPad case

Microsoft Surface Laptop A Logical MacBook Ai...
As a Mac user and loyalist for a quarter century, it irks and saddens me in no small measure that all new laptop system hardware that I’ve found appealing over the past couple of years or so has been... Read more
UAG Metropolis Series Rugged, Lightweight Cas...
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) – http://www.urbanarmorgear.com – creators of rugged, lightweight, drop-tested mobile accessories, has announced its latest Metropolis Series case for Apple’s new iPad.
“We... Read more
Apple Pay Sees Double-digit Growth, Ties With...
Retail purchases made with Apple Pay are growing, and consumers say it’s tied with PayPal as their preferred mobile payment system, according to research from shopping app platform, Branding Brand.... Read more
Getac ZX70 Fully Rugged Tablet Simplifies One...
Engineered to meet the growing needs of mobile transportation and field service professionals, the new Getac ZX70 is a 7-inch fully rugged Android tablet designed for comfortable one-handed use in... Read more
Hacker Protection Camera Guard Blocks Webcam...
Miami based ProtectStar Inc. has announced the release and immediate availabilty of Camera Guard Professional 2017, the company’s new safety software solution for macOS. Camera Guard Professional... Read more
PopChar turns 30 + Ergonis Turns 15 = You Sav...
Longtime Mac developer Ergonis Software celebrates its 15th anniversary combined with the 30th anniversary of PopChar, company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and... Read more
13-inch MacBook Pros on sale for $100-$150 of...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros in stock today for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only:
- 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros available for $200 off MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
- 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB... Read more
Roundup of 15-inch MacBook Pro sale prices, m...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only:
- 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar... Read more
15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro on sale for...
Amazon has 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros (MJLQ2LL/A) available for $1749.99 including free shipping. Apple charges $1999 for this model, so Amazon’s price is represents a $250 savings. Note that... Read more