UAG rolls out new iPad case

Urban Armor Gear (www.urbanarmorgear.com) has announced its latest Metropolis Series case for Apple's new iPad.

Engineered to provide maximum protection with minimal weight, UAG's Metropolis Series case features 360-degrees of coverage with a folio smart cover that doubles as a stand, and fuses an impact-resistant soft core with durable corner bumpers for complete drop and shock protection. UAG's design allows full access to the touchscreen and volume buttons, with oversized ports for compatibility with third party charging and headphone cables.

As with all UAG products, the cases for Apple's latest iPad are independently tested to meet or exceed US Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6) and engineered to enhance the utility of your device while protecting it from the hard knocks of a mobile lifestyle, according to Michael McVerry, senior marketing manager. The Metropolis Series Case for the 2017 iPad costs $59.95 an is available in black, red and blue.