Kool Tools: Data Shredder for iOS

ProtectStar’s (https://www.protectstar.com) Data Shredder for iOS 2017 is a data shredding solution for iOS devices. By simply connecting an Phone, iPad, iPod touch or even AppleTV device to any Mac or Windows computer and running Data Shredder for iOS, you can securely erase and wipe all used space on their device, ensuring all personal data, photos, and more can never be recovered.

Data Shredder for iOS 2017 uses data shredding techniques that go beyond international standards set by state and military organizations for secure data deletion. Data Shredder's data erasing algorithms have been analyzed by government authorities and independent security organizations to ensure the app does exactly as advertised, destroy all personal data on the device beyond any hope of recovery, says Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar.

Data Shredder for iOS 2017 is available in two versions, the Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. Data Shredder Military Edition offers 18 erasing algorithms in total, while also offering an integrated secure file explorer.

Data Shredder for iOS Professional edition uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, US Army AR380-19 and more. The Data Shredder for iOS Military Edition uses those same shredding algorithms, plus makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020 and Canadian CSEC ITSG-06.

Data Shredder 2017 requires, on the Mac platform, macOS 10.11 or later. The Professional Edition costs $29.90, and the Military Edition is $49.90.