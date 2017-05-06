Kool Tools: Outdoor Tech iPhone case/screen protector

Avoiding a cracked screen or broken phone seems easy enough, but life doesn't always go as planned. We've all been there, brand new phone in hand, cracked screen, chipped corner, realizing we opted out of the $13 insurance plan.

That's where Outdoor Tech's $39.95 Yowie Armour comes in. The shockproof, TPU bumper, rugged case will keep your phone safe from drops, while the glass screen protector will defend the face of your phone from spider web cracks.

Yowie Armour includes a phone case, screen protector, wet cleaning wipes, and an instruction manual. Founded in 2010, Outdoor Tech (www.OutdoorTechnology.com) is an outdoor designer brand that makes accessories built for the open air.