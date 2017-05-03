MacXDVD Software upgrades MacXDVD Ripper Pro

MacXDVD Software has announced an update to MacXDVD Ripper Pro (http://tinyurl.com/my52hvh), its DVD ripping solution for macOS. It can “rip” protected/homemade DVDs.

The upgrade sports a revamped title-identifying mechanism, it will correctly find the main title of the latest released movies, 99-title DVD, TV shows disc, workout/exercise DVD or Japanese disc. MacXDVD Ripper Pro costs $39.95; a demo is available for download.