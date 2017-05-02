Kool Tools: Makeup Director 2 for macOS

CyberLink Corporation’s (www.cyberlink.com) MakeupDirector 2 is the latest version of its versatile and macOS compatible virtual makeup software. A joint creation of CyberLink and beauty app developer, Perfect Corporation, the upgrade of the $49.99 further integrates with Perfect Corp’s beauty community Beauty Circle, including step-by-step tutorial videos for popular makeup designs, allowing users to apply pre-designed virtual makeup “looks” in real life.

Users can further break down their own personal or downloaded “looks” by the different colors and designs applied. MakeupDirector 2 also includes a realistic contouring tool featuring multiple patterns and customizable tones, giving users the same virtual tools they would use in real life, for a completely natural result.

MakeupDirector 2’s emphasis on ease-of-use and the further addition of customizable virtual makeup tools offers makeup artists and photographers creative adaptability from every angle of a photo shoot. Users now have the convenience of creating their own custom color palette across foundation, eyeliner, blush and other makeup applications, removing obstacles such as color matching and streamlining the creative process. Additionally, MakeupDirector features simple sliding tools and customizable color palettes.