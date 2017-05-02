Kool Tools: DuraFlex Lightning cables

Kanex’s (www.kanex.com) DuraFlex line of Premium Lightning Cables have a first-class aluminum finish that matches your Apple device while the cable itself increases durability and offers a tangle-free solution. In addition, Kanex’s GoPower Plus premium portable power solution is now available in matte black and rose gold.



These premium Lightning cables are construction with DuraFlex, a durable yet flexible metal housing. Designed for everyday use, this cable doesn’t fray or tangle. It’s available in five metallic colors: gold, rose gold, space gray, silver and matte black. Kanex Lightning Cables are Apple MFi certified.

The GoPower Plus is a is a premium portable power solution featuring built-in micro USB cable with an Apple Certified Lightning adapter for use with both Apple and Android devices. Packed with 8,000 mAh of power, GoPower Plus’s slim battery is capable of delivering two fast full charges to your latest iOS or Android smartphones, while an extra USB port allows an additional device to charge simultaneously.