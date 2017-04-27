eXcelisys releases X-RentalTracker

eXcelisys has announced eX-RentalTracker (https://www.excelisys.com/ex-files/ex-rental-tracker/), a productivity template utilizing the latest innovations of FileMaker Pro 15. A demo is available for download.

eX-RentalTracker is for rental businesses who've found out-of-the-box software solutions too clunky and custom-built systems too expensive. It’s designed to simplify daily processes, including instant invoicing, inventory availability calendar, as well as supports barcodes and handheld scanners for quick check-out/check-in and more.