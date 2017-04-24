New System Clock for macOS by B-Eng available

B-Eng has introduced System Clock, the company's new system monitor and information utility for macOS.

It displays various system information as well as general data on a configurable clock surface. The design is that of an analog clock with additional hands for CPU load, battery state and memory usage. Additional weather information and weather forecast are embedded at the bottom of the clock face, with an icon for the current day and for three days in advance.

System Clock requires macOS 10.12 or newer. It costs $1.99 and can be purchased from B-Eng online (http://www.b-eng.ch).