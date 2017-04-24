Kool Tools: expanded Hammerhead audio line-up

Razer (RazerStore.com) has unveiled two new headsets: the Razer Hammerhead BT and the Razer Hammerhead for iOS Lightning. Engineered to deliver clear and cordless audio, the new Razer Hammerhead BT is a Bluetooth 4.1 in-ear headset that features the Qualcomm aptX codec for low-latency, high-quality audio.

Mobile users may enjoy uninterrupted listening and calls with a battery life of up to eight hours per charge. The Razer Hammerhead BT comes with an in-line remote and microphone that is compatible with iOS or Android devices, providing easy call pick-up or music track navigation.



Making full use of the Lightning Connector capabilities, the Razer Hammerhead for iOS delivers clean digital audio through a custom-tuned, digital-to-analog converter (DAC). Through the Razer Hammerhead iOS companion app, users can personalize listening experiences with customizable or pre-configured equalizer settings.



The Razer Hammerhead for iOS comes with an in-line control and mic that allows users to exploit Siri, as well as take calls or skip music tracks.



Both Razer Hammerhead models cost $99.99 and are outfitted with custom-tuned 10 mm dynamic audio drivers, which are larger than most earbuds in their class. An aluminum acoustic chamber enhances music reproduction while adding to durability. Each Razer Hammerhead comes with a carrying case that includes additional ear tip sizes to ensure fit and sound isolation.