MovieBriefs 3.0.1 now available in the Mac App Store

Einstein's legacy has released MovieBriefs 3.0.1, an upgrade of the video transformation app for macOS. It creates a contact sheet that summarizes all or part of your movie.

The resulting image can be inspected or shared. The 3.0.1 update introduces a new workflow for creating on-demand summaries, a new project format, better high-resolution drawing and improved social media connectivity.

MovieBriefs requires macOS 10.11 or later. It costs $9.99 and is available worldwide exclusively from the Mac App Store in the Video category.