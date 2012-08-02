DEVONthink To Go 2.1.3 uses new declutterer, brings automation

DEVONtechnologies has updatesd DEVONthink To Go, the iOS companion to DEVONthink for Mac, with enhancements and bug fixes.

Version 2.1.3 uses DEVONtechnologies' new decluttering service for clipping web pages and adds new settings for PDFs. It also improves automation with new URL commands and x-callback-url support. A new smart group lists items with comments, and email attachments are now shown separately so that they can be viewed and shared. The Apple Pencil support has been improved too.

DEVONthink To Go 2.1.3 costs $14.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Apple App Store in the Productivity category. Some features require a one-time in-app purchase. Customers find more information about the apps on the DEVONtechnologies website (http://www.devontechnologies.com).