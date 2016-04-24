Kool Tools: SM-L300 receipt/label printer

Star Micronics’ SM-L300 (http://tinyurl.com/kaobu5b) is a three-inch portable Bluetooth printer that allows users to connect any Apple iPad, iPhone or iPod touch without having to pair to it.

With no limitation on the number of devices connected, BLE is a good solution for any environment using multiple devices for mPOS printing. In addition, it requires no certification or prior authorization from your iOS application. The SM-L300 is Bluetooth (3.0/4.0) compatible with all operating systems including Windows, Android, and iOS.

The mobile printer's BLE technology results in lower power consumption, and can be charged anytime, anywhere, using included USB charging cable or optional cradle charger (coming soon). With no need for MFi application, and its multi-paper width feature, the SM-L300 makes the perfect printer for any mPOS environment. The SM-L300's receipt de-curl function and "drop-in & print" paper loading makes it even simpler to operate for retail or restaurant mobile point of sale.

In addition to point of sale, the SM-L300 can second as a fully integrated label printer for delivery or warehouse applications. The SM-L300 supports thermal receipt paper and lined or linerless label paper, making it the perfect portable for on-the-road or mobile receipt or label printing.