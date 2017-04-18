Kool Tools: VI personal trainer

Vi (http://www.getvi.com) is described as the “world's first voice-activated AI personal trainer, becomes commercially available. Created by LifeBEAM Labs, a specialist in AI wearable innovations that has developed technology for NASA and the Air Force, Vi is built into biosensing earphones with sound powered by Harman Kardon.

“She” adapts to a person's behavior, environment and physiology to deliver tailored, real-time coaching. To create the experience and relationship with a life-like fitness companion, Vi has been designed with a human voice powered by hundreds of thousands of audio recordings. Vi doesn't just repeat phrases, but, like Alexa for fitness, converses with users – even going so far as to ask if she's pronouncing their name correctly.

Vi's functionality is also triggered by voice commands. For example, "Vi how am I doing?" will be met with Vi giving an update of current stats, while "Vi step to the beat" will trigger her cadence coaching capabilities.

LifeBEAM has used its expertise developing in-ear biosensing technology for the aerospace industry to place Vi inside earphones that provide her with biometric and environmental data. These data points and AI make Vi aware. The advanced biosensing earphones fit snugly in any ear shape and have an array of sensors, such as heart rate, motion, posture, speech enhancement, elevation, touch and more. Vi even knows her user's location and weather conditions.

Vi tracks a user's cadence, heart rate, calories, speed, steps and distance, but goes beyond just monitoring stats. She pulls data from a wealth of sources to provide personalized coaching and feedback based on progress and goals. She connects with multiple third party apps such as Google Fit, Apple HealthKit and Strava, to understand a user's behavior and health levels outside of her training sessions and combines this information with real-time environmental and physiological data to change her training insights on the fly. She even integrates with Spotify and may suggest running playlists based on her user's tastes.

Vi boasts a lightweight design that is sweat and water resistant and offers battery life for all-day use. This is made possible by Vi's form factor, which hangs around the user's neck with magnetic tips at the base that allow her earbuds to be secured when not in use.

A set of in-ear fins and interchangeable ear gel sizes stabilize and hold the earbuds in place, even during vigorous workout activity. With Vi, users can make and receive calls at any time and listen to their favorite music.

Setting up Vi is simple and can be done in seconds through a voice-activated onboarding. Using the Vi companion app, Vi's earphones connect with iOS and Android devices through Bluetooth & BLE connectivity. Vi uses smartphone GPS during workouts to accurately map routes and the Vi companion app displays visual progress during and after workouts in addition to providing the user with an interface to set goals, review progress and customize Vi.

Vi is available now at www.getvi.com for $249, with Amazon.com and bestbuy.com availability at the end of April. Best Buy and additional retailers will have Vi on shelves this summer.