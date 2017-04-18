Splitt 1.1.1 is now available in the Mac App Store

Einstein's legacy (http://www.einsteinslegacy.com) has released Splitt 1.1.1, a feature update to the video splicing application for macOS.

The app lets you cut your movies into an arbitrary number of segments. Splitt features include organization, segment previews and precise navigation mode, which gives you frame-accurate control over the length of each segment. Version 1.1.1 features a new segment preview panel, individual segment sharing and greater feedback for preventing errant segment creation.

Splitt 1.1.1 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available for $9.99 at the Mac App Store in the Video category