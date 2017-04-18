Kool Tools: XStream EFS 200, XStream EFS 300

EditShare (www.editshare.com) has introduced the XStream EFS 200 and XStream EFS 300 storage products. Like other XStream EFS products, these new products are based on the EditShare File System and provide dynamic performance and impressive fault tolerance while streamlining administrative tasks and providing a plug-and-play upgrade path.

Unlike other XStream EFS products, however, the new EFS 200 and EFS 300 are the first to provide the option of starting with a simple, affordable and scalable single node solution that also includes the Flow Media Asset Management and Ark Media Archive applications. This combination of complete workflow support, right-sized capacity and cutting-edge scale-out storage features is ideal for equipping small or emerging media operations and can also become their long-term enterprise grade shared storage platform.

The XStream EFS storage platform is a distributed, scale-out file system combined with a resilient architecture, specifically developed for media-intensive workflows. It's designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2k, 4k and beyond. Every XStream EFS model can easily be expanded to increase capacity and bandwidth.

For ease of use and administration, all XStream EFS systems present a single namespace, regardless of the system size. And unlike many SAN storage solutions, the performance of XStream EFS does not decrease as storage use increases. Its continual optimal performance and outstanding reliability are backed by RAID 6 technology.

For a limited time, EditShare is including a free All-in-One upgrade with the first Single Node EFS system purchased at any site. A value of up to $13,000, the EditShare All-in-One kit includes the extra RAM needed to run Flow, Ark and EFS metadata functions all in one box, plus Flow and Ark software.

The XStream EFS 200 is a single-node configuration with 12 enterprise-grade HDDs offering 24, 48, 64, 96 or 128 TB of raw storage capacity in a 2U space saving form factor. The XStream EFS 200 is “EFS Native Client” compatible. Client workstations connect via a multi-threaded client to achieve a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities like advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 200 ships with five Flow production asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application.

For customers who need greater capacity and lower cost per TB (usable) than is available with XStream EFS 200, they can step into the XStream EFS 300. Equipped with 16 drives, the XStream EFS provides 28, 56, 84, 112 or 140 TB of usable capacity in a 3U chassis. Along with increased capacity, the EFS 300 has additional processor power delivering increased bandwidth capability and stream counts.

Like the EFS 200 series, the EFS 300 is “EFS Native Client” compatible and benefits from a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities such as advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 300 ships with 10 Flow production asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application.