Matrox announces new IP KVM technology

Matrox (www.matrox.com) has launched the Matrox Extio 3, which it describes as the world’s first IP KVM product supporting 4K60 4:4:4 video, keyboard, and mouse, as well as USB 2.0 and audio at low bit rates over standard Gigabit Ethernet. Complementing the current Matrox Extio and Avio product lines, the Extio 3 advances Matrox's offerings in high-performance KVM products for knowledge workers, says Caroline Injoyan, the company’s business development manage.

The Extio 3 is purportedly capable of providing 4K60 4:4:4, desktop-quality video at 5% of the bandwidth required by most other solutions available in the market today. It supports DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity with a maximum resolution of 3840x2160@60Hz in true color.

Compatible with existing network infrastructure, Extio 3 offers flexible deployment options; supporting both standard copper and fiber optic cabling. Integrable as a either a point-to-point or networked KVM extender, this new product creates a scalable and cost-effective KVM matrix switching environment using networks available.Matrox will be showcasing Extio 3 for the first time at Hannover Messe 2017 (Hannover, April 24-28, Hall 11, Stand B65), along with their complete line of KVM Extenders and display controller product.