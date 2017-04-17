Apple posts second public betas of macOS Sierra 10.12.5, iOS 10.3.2

Apple has released the second public betas of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 and iOS 10.3.2 public beta number two. The former is a minor update that focuses on bug fixes and speed improvements.The latter offers under-the-hood bug fixes and security improvements.

If you're not already signed up for the public beta program, you can do so at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/. The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.