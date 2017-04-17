Kool Tools: Decora Smart Lighting Controls

Leviton’s Decora Smart (http://tinyurl.com/kv4hdo2) product offering are now available with support for Apple HomeKit, allowing for customizable lighting control using an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch or Siri.

This new family of products features three devices including 600 Watt and 1000 Watt in-wall dimmers, as well as a 15 Amp switch with multi-way capability. These dimmers and switches are all wireless and individually HomeKit-enabled, requiring no centralized hub or bridge to coordinate the accessories throughout the home.

The Apple technology in these Leviton accessories provides an easy, secure way to control lights from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple Watch. Using Apple’s Home app or the free Leviton Decora Smart Home app, homeowners can facilitate distinctive lighting control settings such as fade rate, minimum/maximum brightness, bulb type selection and more to ensure the perfect atmosphere in every room. Homeowners can also use Siri to dictate whether a Leviton Decora Smart accessory is on/off or dimmed/brightened, and can even control scenes that include Decora Smart products.

Decora Smart accessories can be grouped into rooms and zones, such as a home's first floor or outdoor area, which helps to simplify control for the user. Multiple accessories can also be set up to work together as scenes, such as "Good Morning" or "Movie Night," which can be enabled using the Home app, The Control Center Home card in iOS or Siri. The Home app can even allow for the setup of automations, so Decora Smart accessories or scenes can run automatically based on location, time of day or separate accessory action.

In addition to advanced functionality and compatibility features, the Decora Smart product line features a new in-wall aesthetic. The dimmer hardware features a dim/bright bar placed vertically alongside the on/off rocker paddle while the vanishing LEDs on the left side of the paddle show current and target light levels with real-time feedback.

Both white and light almond faceplates are included with the in-wall devices, and color change kits are available in black, red, ivory, gray and brown. Optional screwless Decora wallplates are also available to ensure a sleek, matching appearance with existing Decora dimmers and switches in a home.

The Decora Smart with HomeKit Technology products are now available for sale through a local Leviton electrical contractor, Amazon.com and in-store retail locations such as select Home Depot and Ace Hardware stores. These products include the DH1KD Decora Smart with HomeKit Technology 1000W Dimmer, DH6HD Decora Smart with HomeKit Technology 600W Dimmer and DH15S Decora Smart with HomeKit Technology 15 Amp Switch.