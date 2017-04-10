Prosoft Engineering announces Drive Genius 5

Prosoft Engineering (https://www.prosofteng.com) has released Drive Genius 5, an update of the macOS utility that optimizes and automates your hard drive maintenance. The upgrade sports new Malware Scan and (APFS Apple Files System) compatibility.

The new Malware Scan tool allows you to scan drives for malware. Drive Pulse performs "Live" malware scans of well-known download folders automatically. There's also improved support for 10.12.x Bootwell drive creation.

Drive Genius 5 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. Pricing starts at $99, and a demo is available for download.