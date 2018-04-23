Kool Tools: TRENDnet wireless controller kits

TRENDnet (www.TRENDnet.com) t has launched its first wireless controller kit, the AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Controller Kit, model TEW-821DAP2KAC, designed as a seamless roaming solution for your busy office or home.

The wireless controller kit features TRENDnet's new wireless hardware controller. In addition to simplified management and setup processes, the controller introduces next-generation technology to deliver seamless roaming capabilities for users moving from access point to access point on the same network.

To provide the best seamless WiFi roaming conditions, TRENDnet's hardware controller utilizes intelligent radio resource management (802.11k), providing a more efficient WiFi roaming environment by intelligently managing neighboring APs and passing mobile clients to the next best AP. For a faster and seamless transition, fast BSS transition or fast roaming (802.11r) and Opportunistic Key Caching (OKC) pre-authenticates WiFi clients with neighboring APs.

TRENDnet's wireless controller will eventually feature Airtime Fairness, which automatically determines which clients have priority over others. This smart WiFi feature frees up your WiFi resources by identifying clients that are faster and closer to an AP and then assigning them the highest priority, while clients that are slower and further away have a lower priority. Airtime Fairness will become available through a firmware update later this year.

In addition to the TEW-821DAP2KAC kit, TRENDnet will also offer the N300 Wireless Controller Kit, model TEW-755AP2KAC; the Wireless LAN Controller, model TEW-WLC100, will also be available separately. Later this year, TRENDnet will introduce an AC1750 indoor access point also compatible with the new controller.

Each controller kit includes the Wireless LAN Controller, and two indoor access points with PoE injectors. Centralized AP management allows you to easily configure, manage, monitor network status connections, and perform firmware upgrades on up to 128 APs. Upload floor plans using WAP MapsT for a visual overview of each access point's location.

TRENDnet's AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Controller Kit, the N300 Wireless Controller Kit, and the Wireless LAN Controller are all available now online on the TRENDnet Store, or worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners. They cost $499.99, $439.99, and $199.99, respectively.