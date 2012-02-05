Mac-compatible Lil Tanks now available on Steam

Lil Tanks is now available on Steam (http://tinyurl.com/lykm627) for Mac, Windows and Linux systems for $7.99 (20% off). The game will return to its original $9.99 pricing on April 11.

The game pays homage to genre classics and offers both single-player and co-op gameplay. Here's how the game is described: “The Cuur have invaded Earth and started terraforming the planet – reshaping the terrain and tinkering with the atmosphere. In a last-ditch effort, Humanity’s greatest minds have come together to create a prototype vehicle program – code-named ‘Lil Tanks.’

“You’re dropped right in the middle of a chaotic battlefield where quick reflexes and weapon mastery are critical to victory. Be prepared to face off against more than 20 unique enemies – including laser turrets, aircraft, mechs, and deadly bosses who will stop at nothing to destroy your tank. Battle the Cuur across four different environments ranging from deserts and swamps to tundras and volcanic wastes. Luckily, a companion Lil Tank joins you in battle – so you never have to fight alone. This Lil Tank is indestructible and can operate independently – or be piloted by a local co-op player.

“Turn your tank into the ultimate Cuur-killing death machine with a robust RPG system. Level up and you’ll be able to equip upgrades such as a shield, double shot, speed booster, triple shot, wide shot, spread shot, and missiles. Your level does not reset when you die, so you can come back stronger and better equipped after each defeat. Collect power-ups dropped by enemies on the battlefield – and unleash a flurry of missiles, a burst of flames ... or even an electrifying lightning gun!

“Lil Tanks features four different game modes to test your skills. Campaign mode pits you against the Cuur as you fight to take back your planet from their control and save Humanity. Activate Hardcore mode by collecting medals throughout the campaign; each medal provides a different challenge that makes Lil Tanks even tougher. In Endless mode, see how long you can survive a never-ending onslaught of Cuur. Boss Training lets you practice exterminating bosses so that you can develop the perfect strategy for future encounters.”