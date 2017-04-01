Kool Tools: Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones

The first wireless over-ear headphone from Marshall, Monitor Bluetooth boasts custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers, giving it an exceptional Hi-Fi sound that perfectly balances clarity and bass with a wide frequency range. The ergonomic over-ear construction delivers superior noise isolation without the bulk, staying light on your ears through hours of listening.

With the $250 Monitor Bluetooth’s collapsible design, when you’re ready to give them a rest simply fold them up and store them away in the included canvas-carrying bag for safekeeping. The headphones feature Bluetooth aptX tech­nology. In addition to exceptional audio qual­ity and a higher bitrate for superb listening, it minimizes audio/video-syncing issues. It also gives you the freedom to move with 30 feet of wireless listening range.

The Marshall Monitor offer 30-plus hours of wireless playtime on a single charge. If you find yourself low on power, simply plug the detachable 3.5mm cord into the empty socket or use the included micro USB charging cable to recharge the battery.

With its black vinyl, signature Marshall script and brass details, Monitor Bluetooth is the embodi­ment of Marshall in a headphone. In addition to its rugged good looks, the Monitor Bluetooth features heavy-duty cast metal hinges and an over-ear de­sign that gives it a distinct look and fit.