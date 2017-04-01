Barcode Basics for macOS adds Automator support

Ghostotter Software (https://www.ghostotter.com) has announced Barcode Basics 4.16, an update to the barcode generation tool for macOS. The update adds an action for Apple's Automator as standard.

Non-technical users can now create their own simple apps, workflows, scripts and services to make barcodes on macOS without writing a single line of code. Anything you can do in the Barcode Basics app, you can do in its Automator action.

Barcode Basics requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $15.99 and is available worldwide at the Mac App Store in the Graphics & Design category.