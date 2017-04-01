B-Eng updates Mac SSD Health Check for NVMe

B-Eng (www.b-eng.ch) has released SSD Health Check for MVNe, an update to their solid state hard drive utility for macOS.

SSD Health Check for MVNe delivers data and insights for MVNe Solid State Drives that are built in the newest generation of Apple's MacBook Pro. It can alert you when your solid state disk is in a critical state or reaches other critical limits. This update contains minor aesthetic corrections on how data is presented.

SSD Health Check costs $4.99. It may run on older versions of macOS, it has only been properly tested on macOS 10.12 or newer.