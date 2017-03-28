Kool Tools: V-MODA’s Crossfade 2

V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear headphones build on the success of V-MODA’s original Crossfade M-100 and Wireless headphones. The new model boasts with Hi-Res Audio certification, larger cushions, new colors, longer battery life and the iconic CliqFold design.

Powered by a new dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers using a hi-resolution CCAW coil that is “Made in Japan,” Crossfade 2 is certified by Japan Audio Society (JAS) to Hi-Res Audio standard in wired mode. With an extended frequency range from 5Hz to 40kHz, you can now connect to a lossless music service or 24bit/96kHz playback sources and experience an increased dynamic range, with more precise and sparkling high-frequency definition.

Uncompromised quality means staying true to the Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound whether rocking out plugged-in or cord-free. Simply pair the Crossfade 2 Wireless to a Bluetooth device and enjoy the headphones up to 33 feet (10 meters).

The rose gold model features Qualcomm aptX audio codec for near CD-quality sound over Bluetooth which allows for the best wireless listening experience available, according to V-MODA. Crossfade 2 Wireless is built to travel, thanks to the CliqFold design that folds down to fit into the deceptively small travel case, offering protection from the rigors of the road. With newly added vents (V-PORT) to ensure that air can circulate within to let the headphones breathe after a live performance or a workout, the case also has room to store charging and audio cables along with other extras like USB drives and earplugs.

The new memory foam features enhanced comfort and size for all ears. Through premium design and components, Crossfade 2 Wireless naturally achieves great analog noise isolation and a pure 3D soundstage without resorting to the active noise cancellation that can pollute pure sound. Although active noise cancellation reduces the perceived background noise, it adds extra sound pressure at the expense of sound quality. Using larger, deeper cushions with an adjustable Steelflex headband that naturally contours to fit your head, Crossfade 2 Wireless keeps the bad noise out and the good noise in.

The concealed microphone is optimized for phone calls and voice recognition, which is made easier still with the inclusion of a rugged Kevlar-reinforced SpeakEasy cable for wired use.

Crossfade 2 Wireless can even pair with two sources at the same time, for example if at work using laptop or smartphone, or working out using smartphone and smartwatch. The antenna is tuned to work flawlessly with smartwatches’ built-in Bluetooth music players. V-MODA’s CEO rigorously tested and tuned the antenna for smartwatch Bluetooth performance using nearly every Apple and Android™ watch on the market.

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery is 15% bigger than the previous version and provides up to 14-plus hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls. But unlike most Bluetooth headphones, you can carry on listening with the same sound even when the battery is dead. Plugging in the supplied cable instantly switches the headphones to pure analog mode, which deactivates all onboard electronics for situations where zero latency is important — essential for DJs, musicians, gaming and VR. Once near a power socket, use the included elegant V-Micro USB cable to fully recharge in around two and a half hours.

Crossfade 2 Wireless is now available in three colors optimized for personalization: Matte Black ($330), Matte White ($330) and Rose Gold featuring Qualcomm aptX ($350) at V-MODA.com/Crossfade-2-Wireless and authorized resellers worldwide.