Kool Tools: Urbanears Wi-Fi speaker

Urbanears has released a new line of Connected Speakers. First out in the Urbanears Wi-Fi lineup are models Stammen ($350) and Baggen ($450).

Users can stream from Spotify Connect, Airplay or Chromecast. They can connect via Bluetooth, or use the classic aux cord hook-up. Speaker software stays up to date with the latest features and connection possibilities via over-the-air updates.

Two or more Connected Speakers can be combined to form a multi-room system, giving users the opportunity to create a sound experience customized to their unique space. A different mood can be set to each room, or the speakers can be grouped together for synchronized listening.

There are no digital displays or cryptic messages to be found on the Connected Speaker interface. Day-to-day play is managed using the two knobs located on its top panel. A single push switches Pause to Play, or Solo to Multi Mode. A twist adjusts volume, or select one of seven presets which users customize with their favorite Spotify playlists or Internet Radio stations. Such tactile operations bring back the charm and simplicity of walking up to the household radio and twisting the dial.

First time setup is simple thanks to help from the Urbanears Con­nected app which takes users through a step-by-step flow and optional tutorial. The app can also be used to manage stuff behind the scenes— like presets, speaker groupings, and equalizer settings.

Each speaker is wrapped in acoustically transparent fabric, and equipped to introduce balanced soundscapes to lis­teners’ favorite space. Playing everything from high resolution digital audio to the rich analog sounds of a vinyl player. The Baggen is suited for larger spaces like larger living rooms, patios, and open-floor-plan homes, while the Stammen fills small to mid-sized spaces like living rooms, bedrooms, and studio apartments. Using the in-app equalizer, users can fine-tune the treble and bass balance to comple­ment different types of music and find their listening sweet-spot.

Urbanears Connected Speakers are available at urbanears.com . They come in six color variations, including Dirty Pink, Vinyl Black, Plant Green, Concrete Grey, Goldfish Orange and Indigo Blue.