Recommended reading: 'Practical Packet Analysis, 3rd Edition'

In the third edition of “Practical Packet Analysis” from No Starch Press (http://tinyurl.com/mga2lx8) readers learn how to analyze, understand, and troubleshoot problems on any network.

This revised and expanded third edition ($49.95, 368 pages) is updated for Wireshark 2.x and IPv6, making it a must for the ever-growing number of programmers, InfoSec professionals, penetration testers, and network administrators who need to make sense of their networks. New chapters on the powerful command line packet analyzers tcpdump and TShark as well as even more real-world scenarios teach readers how to take a deeper dive into network analysis.

"Practical Packet Analysis” is for people who need to solve network issues, troubleshoot latency, or investigate security threats. Capturing packets is easy, but understanding them isn’t. In “Practical Packet Analysis,” readers learn how to:

° Monitor networks in real time;

° Recognize common network protocols, including TCP, IPv4 and IPv6, SMTP, and ARP;

° Quickly navigate through large numbers of packets;

° Troubleshoot and resolve common network problems, like loss of connectivity, DNS issues, and sluggish speeds;

° Understand how modern exploits and malware behave at the packet level;

° Use advanced Wireshark features to understand confusing captures.

Sanders is a computer security consultant, researcher, and educator. He is also the author of “Applied Network Security Monitoring” and writes regularly for his blog, ChrisSanders.org.