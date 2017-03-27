B-Eng releases SSD Health Check for MVNe for MacBook Pro

B-Eng has announced SSD Health Check for MVNe, a hard drive utility for macOS. It delivers data and insights for MVNe Solid State Drives that are built in the newest generation of Apple's MacBook Pro.

This utility can alert you when your solid state disk is in a critical state or reaches other critical limits, such as operating temperature, unexpected power losses, power cycles and more. According to Christian Schaffner, general manager of B-Eng, SSD Health Check for MVNe is able to deliver statistics that no other app is able to provide.

The app requires macOS 10.12 or later. SSD Health Check for MVNe is $4.99 (USD) and can be purchased from B-Eng online (http://www.b-eng.ch).