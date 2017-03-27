ProjectWizards conjure up Merlin Project 4.2

ProjectWizards (https://projectwizards.net/en) has conjured up Merlin Project 4.2, an update to their project management software for macOS.

Project managers who use multiple devices, or who work in small working groups, can now keep their projects updated via iCloud Drive or Dropbox — even if they're not running Merlin Server themselves. What’s more, Merlin Project 4.2 synchronizes all changes automatically, making them available to every project participant.

Merlin Project 4.2 is free for any licensed Merlin Project 3 or Merlin Project 4 user to update to version 4.2. The latest version of Merlin Project Go will be made available automatically via the Mac App Store. If you're a project manager and you're interested in trying out Merlin Project 4.2 for Mac, you test drive it for 30 days.