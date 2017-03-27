Hearthstone celebrates the upcoming Jour...
4 smart and stylish puzzle games like Ty...
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
The best new games we played this week
Orphan Black: The Game (Games)
Orphan Black: The Game 1.0
Device: iOS Universal
Category: Games
Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes)
Description:
Dive into a dark and twisted puzzle-adventure that retells the pivotal events of Orphan Black.
The Elder Scrolls: Legends is now availa...
Ticket to Earth beginner's guide: H...
Robot Circus launched Ticket to Earth as part of the App Store's indie games event last week. If you're not quite digging the space operatics Mass Effect: Andromeda is serving up, you'll be pleased to know that there's a surprising alternative on... | Read more »
Leap to victory in Nexx Studios new plat...
You’re always a hop, skip, and a jump away from a fiery death in Temple Jump, a new platformer-cum-endless runner from Nexx Studio. It’s out now on both iOS and Android if you’re an adventurer seeking treasure in a crumbling, pixel-laden temple.
Failbetter Games details changes coming...
Splish, splash! The Pokémon GO Water Fes...
Niantic is back with a new festival for dedicated Pokémon GO collectors. The Water Festival officially kicks off today at 1 P.M. PDT and runs through March 29. Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and their assorted evolved forms will be appearing at... | Read more »