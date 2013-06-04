Kool Tools: QNAP + ABBYY

QNAP Systems (www.qnap.com) and ABBYY (www.abbyy.com) — a provider of document recognition, data capture and language-based text analytics technologies — have teamed up to introduce a file digitization offering that unifies paper documents on computers for digital management.

By supporting ABBYY’s PDF conversion and text recognition software, QNAP NAS provides a complete file digitization solution for file storage, archiving, and optimized file searching to realize optimized business workflows. Organizations that strive to efficiently archive and manage documents can benefit from the joint QNAP NAS and ABBYY solution – simply create a Windows VM on QNAP NAS by using Virtualization Station, install ABBYY FineReader which converts images to searchable PDF on the VM, and centrally store all the files in QNAP NAS as a file center.

Alongside QNAP’s productivity apps including the Qsirch full-text search engine and Qfiling for automatic file archiving, organizations can enjoy a full-spectrum solution for scanning, storing, backing up and archiving documents.