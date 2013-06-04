Kool Tools: Epson Expression Home XP-440

Epson’sExpression Home XP-440 Small-in-One is a new, ultra-compact all-in-one designed to meet the everyday printing needs of students and families.

With features including a hi-res 2.7-inch color LCD for easy setup and navigation, a built-in card slot for borderless photo PC-free printing, and a 100-sheet paper capacity, the Expression Home XP-440 prints from virtually anywhere, with or without a network connection. It’s compatible with Epson Creative Print, allowing users to seamlessly create and print photo collages and print Instagram and Facebook photos.

The Expression XP-440 is a handy solution for a wide range of printing, copying, scanning, and creative projects. Featuring instant drying Epson DURABrite Ultra Ink, it produces documents and photos that are smudge and water resistant, and plain paper prints resist fading.

Additionally, the Expression Home XP-440 offers connectivity through Epson Connect to print from iPads, iPhones and Android tablets. The mobile app provides a platform to customize photo backgrounds, add text, and print high-quality collages, personalized coloring pages, stationery, greeting cards, and calendars and more that print directly from the Expression Home XP-440.

The Epson Expression Home XP-440 Small-in-One ($99.99) is available now through major retail stores nationwide and Epson's retail site (www.epsonstore.com).