MacPractice to develop and release MacPractice EDU

MacPractice, Inc. has announced plans to develop and release MacPractice EDU next generation dental school software and invited dental educators to participate in a North America Advisory Council.

The company is the developer of macOS native MacPractice DDS, MacPractice MD, MacPractice DC, and MacPractice 20/20 multi-discipline and multispecialty software and interoperating iOS native MacPractice Patient Check In, Clipboard and iEHR Apps for Apple's iPad.

MacPractice will demonstrate MacPractice DDS at the American Dental Association (ADEA) Annual Session in Long Beach, CA in Booth 240 on March 19-20. MacPractice invites educators to see MacPractice and speak with Mark Hollis CEO about MacPractice EDU. The company has also invited their partner Aqua Connect to demonstrate their ability to run MacPractice in a macOS terminal session in Windows, a capability that will be required by schools that adopt MacPractice while they transition from Windows to Macs, as 61% of companies of all sizes are doing in response their employees 73-80% preference for Macs.

MacPractice DDS has one of the highest user satisfaction percentages (92%) across several key criteria including return on investment, clinical, business, and overall satisfaction and was given the CR Choice designation in the March 2017 issue of the Independent Clinicians Report, according to Hollis.

“In the 30 years Patrick Clyne, MacPractice's president and cofounder, and I have developed, implemented, and supported macOS native software in dental practices, we've been asked many times about the possibility of using our software in dental schools, specifically in the dental clinic,” he adds. “We hesitated in the past because of the scalability of our products and the requirements for dental schools to have hundreds of simultaneous users. The fundamental architecture of an upcoming release in 2017 that will primarily benefit all 30,000 of our current users in small practices and practices with as many as 75 simultaneous users will also position us to overcome that limitation.”

MacPractice is issuing an invitation today to the dental school community to participate in a North American advisory council that will have the opportunity to provide input and collaborate with us to develop MacPractice EDU. Those that are interested should register at MacPractice.com.