WePay doubles down on Apple Pay, Android Pay

WePay (www.wepay.com) — a provider of integrated payments for online platforms including Constant Contact, GoFundMe, and Zoho — has announced that its customers can now use Apple Pay on the Web and Google's Android Pay on the Web to generate more revenue on their sites.

WePay's launch of the Apple Pay and Android Pay products means platform customers can now pay for goods and services with just a single touch. Gone are the days of having to manually enter payment and shipping information at checkout, said Bill Clerico, CEO of WePay. Customers can choose to pay with Apple Pay using the Safari browser on their supported iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. Those who opt for Android Pay can pay using the Chrome browser on their supported Android device.

Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Payment Request API [application programming interface] are available to current and new WePay platform partners.