Kool Tools: LuMee iPhone cases

LuMee’s (LuMee.com) case for iPhone photographers, the LuMee Duo, is now available in select Apple stores around the world. Its a first-of-its-kind smartphone case with integrated front and back LEDs, providing professional quality lighting for all photos and videos taken on an Apple smartphone.

The LuMee Duo, initially launched in December exclusively at Apple stores, Apple.com and LuMee.com in the USA and Canada, is now available on Apple.com and at Apple stores in Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Macao, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The product is available for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus, and comes in Black Matte, Gold Matte and Rose Matte.

The LuMee Duo offers a sleek new design with a tough outer shell and rubber edges for increased phone protection. Its adjustable dimmer allows photographers to customize their light preference for each photo and its soft illumination eliminates redeye often caused by flash and harsh lighting. Prices range from $39.95 to $69.95, depending on your iPhone model.