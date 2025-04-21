Kool Tools: Fluance subwoofer
Kool Tools: Fluance subwoofer

Fluance’s DB12. is a subwoofer that delivers powerful bass performance, resulting in an immersive experience when listening to music or watching a film

While most recordings contain bass frequencies that traditional speakers cannot easily reproduce, the DB12 is designed specifically to reproduce those ultra-low bass frequencies. Equipped with a 12-inch long front firing throw driver, it offers longer excursion and controlled linearity for a smoother, deeper bass performance.

The rigid cone design provides deep bass while maintaining minimal distortion. The DB12’s high performance, low distortion amplifier provides a continuous 240 watts of clean, dynamic power (400w peak).

Sporting an “acoustically perfected” and solidly constructed wood cabinet, the DB12 has been ported and precisely tuned to the enclosure and designed to reproduce both low and ultra-low frequencies. The solid cabinet construction uses engineered MDF wood for a warm and distortion-free sound.

Fluance recommends that listeners combine two DB12’s with a 5.2 or 7.2 system to create the ultimate, immersive home theater experience. The frequency output can be adjusted to blend speaker components and environment for optimal performance. The DB12 Powered Subwoofer is available now for $299.99 at Fluance.com.

 

