Kool Tools: Bluetooth Vertical Turntable

Pyle USA’s Bluetooth Vertical Turntable is an old school turntable that combines the classical styling of the retro phonograph with today’s high quality manufacturing and wireless music streaming to play music from any Bluetooth enabled device.

The vintage design offers a nostalgic blast from the past. Housed in a handmade wooden stand, the Bluetooth Vertical Turntable has three-speed turntable compatibility at 33, 45 and 78 RPM. It’s paired with built-in stereo speaker.

The Bluetooth Vertical Turntable not only plays users favorite vinyl records, but it can also connect to a personal computer directly via USB port, allowing for conversion of classic vinyl’s to MP3s. The Bluetooth Vertical Turntable comes with everything users need to get connected and edit their music collection.

The Bluetooth Vertical Turntable from Pyle USA is available for $119.99 at www.PyleUSA.com/.