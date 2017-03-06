Apple to start taking WWDC scholarship applications on March 27

Apple will start taking scholarship applications for the 2017 World Wide Developer's Conference (WWDC) on March 27.

To be eligible for a WWDC Scholarship (https://developer.apple.com/wwdc/scholarships/), applicants must be registered with the program either with a free or paid membership, be 13 years of age or older, and must be actively involved in schooling or be STEM organization alumni. Applicants must provide Apple with proof of enrollment in an educational institution.

Applicants must also create a visually interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. They can use Swift Playgrounds on an iPad or Xcode on a Mac. Templates are available in Swift Playgrounds for a head start on more advanced creations.

Applicants must also describe their Swift playground, telling about the features and technologies in 500 words or less. Finally, they must also tell how they’ve considered sharing their coding knowledge and enthusiasm for computer science with others, in 500 words or less.

The deadline for submissions is April 5. Winning applicants will be notified of their status on April 21. Scholarships traditionally offer free tickets to WWDC. Flights and accommodations aren’t included, but starting this year, Apple is providing free lodging.

WWDC 2017 will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will run June 5-9 and will focus on the latest versions of macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.