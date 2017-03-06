App Camp For Girls registration opens for 2017 summer sessions

App Camp For Girls, a non-profit organization aimed at correcting the gender imbalance in the software industry, has opened 2017 registration for its summer program that teaches girls how to make mobile apps in one week. This year, the aspiring developers will use Apple's new educational tool, Swift Playgrounds, a new app for iPad that teaches Swift code in a fun and interactive way.

At App Camp for Girls, aspiring software developers receive a broad introduction to the process of iOS app development, from brainstorming and designing ideas to building and pitching their apps. The participants use Macs and Apple's suite of developer tools to build their apps and run them on iPod touch devices.

Camp tuition is $400 for the week. In addition to launching a new location in Chicago, the program will again take place in Portland, Seattle, and Phoenix. Parents can register for 2017 sessions on the App Camp For Girls website (http://appcamp4girls.com). All sessions will be held in July. Space is limited; early registration is recommended.