Troi Automatisering Releases Troi Serial Plug-In 4.5.1 For FileMaker Pro

Troi Automatisering (http://www.troi.com/) has rolled Troi Serial Plug-in 4.5.1 for FileMaker Pro 14. It's an update of the serial communication plug-in.

Version 4.5.1 is a maintenance update that fixes a bug in the Serial_Receive function, where in some cases not all data would be returned directly. Troi also updated the code in several places to make the plug-in more robust and made several small improvements to the example files.

A fully functional demo version of Troi Serial Plug-in 4.5.1 is available for downloading at Troi's website. Troi Serial Plug-in 4.5.1 works with FileMaker Pro 12-15. The plug-in can also be used with runtimes created by FileMaker Pro Advanced 12-15. The plug-in is available for macOS 10.6 or higher and Windows 7-8. A cross platform developer license costs $999.