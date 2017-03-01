MCE ships 1TB PCIe-based SSD upgrade for the Mac Pro

MCE Technologies (MCE) is shipping what it says is the world's fastest 1TB Internal PCIe-based SSD Upgrade for the Mac Pro (late 2013). Based on 4-Lane PCIe bandwidth, the MCE 1TB SSD Upgrade features read speeds of up to 1400MB/sec and write speeds of up to 1150MB/s.

All necessary tools to perform the installation, an illustrated installation guide, and drive cloning software are included. The MCE 1TB Internal SSD upgrade (http://tinyurl.com/jk52wo7_)costs $699 and is available for immediate shipment.