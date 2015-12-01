Kool Tools: xTeleZoom for the iPhone 7
Almalence’ $0.99 xTeleZoom app (http://tinyurl.com/hedx8le) for the iPhone enables extra high quality zoom capability. Using a sophisticated computational technique, the app is able to dramatically preserve resolution and suppress the noise while zooming.

Mobile phone photography is still limited in its ability to zoom in without sacrificing resolution and image detail. While there’s no practical way to create an optical zoom solution in mobile form factor constraints, the phone makers, including Apple, add an extra telephoto camera to their devices to provide good zoom quality. This approach, however, is able to provide only a limited optical zoom factor as the longer focal length lenses in mobile size constraints suffer from decreased aperture, resulting in low resolution and high noise level.

Almalence developed xTeleZoom because even the most advanced hardware solutions alone can’t address the need for taking high quality zoom photos. The decreasing thickness of new phone generations poses bigger challenges on the lenses ability to zoom and resolve good image quality. Software like xTeleZoom offers a way to break “the zoom quality barrier.”

Almalence's xTeleZoom uses computational imaging technology that enables better zoom shots from the iPhone without compromised image quality. Originally developed for professional photography it's now available as an iPhone app to extend the high quality zoom range of the telephoto camera of the iPhone 7 Plus. The users of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models without a tele camera will also benefit from higher quality zoom using the xTeleZoom app.

 

