RE:Vision Effects announces RE:Lens for Nuke and Fusion Studio

RE:Vision Effects (www.revisionfx.com) has released RE:Lens, a set of tools for projection conversion and lens distortion correction. It’s designed for super-wide, fisheye, spherical, and 360 panorama workflows.

RE:Lens is available for The Foundry's Nuke, Blackmagic Design's Fusion Studio, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro. It straightens curved video captured with wide-angle and fisheye lenses. RE:Lens costs $189.95 for a node-locked version and $284.93 for a floating version.